 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 17.1.2020 06:30 am

Last board members leaving ‘sinking’ Necsa ‘long overdue’ – Nehawu

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
Last board members leaving ‘sinking’ Necsa ‘long overdue’ – Nehawu

Nehawu members on a march. Photo by Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

The trio jumped ship to escape responsibility and accountability for pushing the agency to the brink of collapse, the union says.

The outgoing Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (Necsa) board members are leaving a sinking ship, with the organisation facing uncertainty on its financial capacity to pay this month’s salaries and meet other financial obligations. Its financial and management decay has been blamed on the departing board, with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) saying the departure of remaining board members was long overdue. Three remaining board members tendered their resignations to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe this week, citing, among other reasons, his failure to give the agency adequate financial support. The union has...
Related Stories
Mantashe says he’s received no Necsa board resignations 15.1.2020
If we’re going down, let’s do it laughing like hyenas 15.1.2020
Heads must roll at Eskom, demand unions 13.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.