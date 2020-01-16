Mokgoro fires North West health dept HOD for fraud

The Head of the North West Health Department, Thabo Lekalakala, has been booted out by Premier Job Mokgoro, after a disciplinary hearing committee of the department found him guilty on five charges, including fraud.

Lekalakala allegedly faked his experience in his Curriculum Vitae to become the head of the department.

He also allegedly paid R30 million upfront to Mediosa – a medical company linked to the Gupta family – for operating a mobile clinic.

In 2018, the Hawks investigated Lekalakala and he was arrested. He was released on bail of R20,000 by the Mmabatho Regional Court in Mahikeng on the same day.

After this he was suspended by the department of health to further investigate him.

Lekalakala, however, challenged the suspension and was reinstated in January 2019 after the court ruled he could return to work. He was placed on precautionary suspension again after workers who wanted him fired, launched a protest.

The spokesperson of the premier, Vusile Ngesi, says the premier welcomes the verdict taken by the disciplinary hearing committee.

“This means we are on the right track in terms of ensuring we have clean, accountable and good governance in the province.”

He says Lekalakala is charged with fraud, financial irregularities, misrepresentation of experience in his curriculum vitae, bringing the department into disrepute, and gross misconduct.

Ngesi says, in the meantime, the premier is consulting with the MEC to ensure an acting HOD is appointed. He says that the post of the HOD will be advertised and the rightful candidates who apply will be considered.

Ngesi adds that if the executive council takes a decision to take further steps against Lekalakala, such information will be communicated. However, at the moment they cannot say anything.

