Citizen reporter
I found out about the new job from my daughter – new Eskom chair Makgoba

Newly appointed Eskom interim chair Malegapuru Makgoba. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Simon Mathebula)

The former UKZN vice chancellor and health ombudsman says he’s honoured to serve the nation in his new role.

Newly appointed Eskom interim board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba told EWN he first found out he had been appointed from his daughter who lives in London.

“It’s a great honour to be entrusted with such responsibility by the nation,” he said.

The surprise appointment of Makgoba follows the recent resignation of Eskom Board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, who stepped down amid allegations that he had misled the presidency about load shedding.

READ MORE: Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair after load shedding was not avoided

Makgoba is known as a scientist and academic, as well as for having been the health ombudsman and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He has been a non-executive director of Eskom’s board since 2018.

“His appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of the company,” the government said in a press release following his appointment.

“The government is going through the process of putting in place reconfigured board in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Friday, 10 January.

“President Ramaphosa announced the government’s plan to introduce reconfigured Eskom Board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience,” the statement concluded.

