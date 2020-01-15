 
 
Government 15.1.2020 06:00 am

Mbalula’s Prasa boasts are ‘hogwash’, trains still going nowhere

Sipho Mabena
Railway track.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s ‘war room’ is ‘no more than four desks with five people’ doing nothing, unions and senior Prasa managers say.

The “war room” intervention to pull the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) out of the doldrums has seemingly achieved nothing, with the agency’s senior manager and labour saying there was no truth in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s boast about some progress. Mbalula is expected to provide an update on the war room’s successes today. In November last year, the minister said 14 weeks into the intervention there was a reliable public passenger railway service, increased train availability, improved time performance, protection of corridors and an increase in paying passengers. But the United National Transport Union (Untu), the largest...
