Ministers, officials at ANC party not on leave, so taxpayers are paying

Is the birthday of a political party – even the ruling one – justification for ministers and senior civil servants to attend on “official” business?

Many ANC senior leaders were in Kimberley this week for the organisation’s 108th birthday – and many, clearly, believed their attendance could be qualified as official work.

Among the VIP guests present during the working week in Kimberley were Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Gauteng MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are only attending over the weekend.

The Ministerial Handbook specifies that the government – and that means taxpayers – only pays for travel and accommodation on “official” business. When the business is for the government, the VIPs are entitled to take administrative staff and bodyguards, the handbook states.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last year the government would cut back strictly on ministerial perks.

However, for some ministers, there is a blurred line between official and ANC work.

In the case of Mbalula, his spokesperson, Ayanda Allie-Paine, said: “Minister Mbalula is not on leave. The minister is in the Northern Cape in his capacity as ANC NEC [national executive committee] member, as well as head of elections & campaigns. The minister continues to attend to his ministerial duties.”

A similar blurring of party political and government duties is apparent for Lamola. Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said no leave was required for the minister, especially if he was still in the country, performing his duties.

“It would never happen [that he applies for leave] unless he is leaving the country in his personal capacity.

“It is not unusual that they go to different provinces, he is a national minister,” said Phiri.

However, deputy director-general of the Government Communications and Information System Phumla Williams put a different perspective on matters.

She said that, without commenting on individual cases, ministers had the Ministerial Handbook to abide by. This meant that all governmental work performed by ministers would be audited.

However, she also added that they did not have to apply for leave because “all ministers are political appointees and therefore do not stop being activists”.

