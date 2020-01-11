 
 
Government 11.1.2020

Ministers, officials at ANC party not on leave, so taxpayers are paying

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Ministers, officials at ANC party not on leave, so taxpayers are paying

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to commuters at Kimberley taxi rank in Northern Cape, 9 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘All ministers are political appointees and therefore do not stop being activists,’ GCIS deputy director-general Phumla Williams said.

Is the birthday of a political party – even the ruling one – justification for ministers and senior civil servants to attend on “official” business? Many ANC senior leaders were in Kimberley this week for the organisation’s 108th birthday – and many, clearly, believed their attendance could be qualified as official work. Among the VIP guests present during the working week in Kimberley were Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Gauteng MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku. Education Minister...
