 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 11.1.2020 06:05 am

Govt to assist Northern Cape with drought relief, housing

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Govt to assist Northern Cape with drought relief, housing

Premier of the Northern Cape Province, Zamani Saul, speaks to The Citizen at his office in Kimberley, Northern Cape, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Government yesterday declared the province a disaster area due to the drought and a massive injection in the building of more low-cost houses is to follow.

With the Northern Cape having been hit by the worst drought in more than a century that has affected 80% of the vastly rural province, government yesterday declared the province a disaster area – a relief to farmers and employees. In an interview with Saturday Citizen, Premier Dr Zamani Saul said the disaster declaration followed an urgent meeting held in Kimberley with Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, also attended by senior officials from the National Treasury. The meeting also focused on provision of housing for local communities in need – one of the key concerns raised by...
Related Stories
Watch your back, Ramaphosa, the knives are out 11.1.2020
Water dept meets to discuss funds for drought-stricken areas 10.1.2020
No schism between Mabuza and me over Eskom – Ramaphosa 10.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.