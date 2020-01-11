Govt to assist Northern Cape with drought relief, housing

With the Northern Cape having been hit by the worst drought in more than a century that has affected 80% of the vastly rural province, government yesterday declared the province a disaster area – a relief to farmers and employees. In an interview with Saturday Citizen, Premier Dr Zamani Saul said the disaster declaration followed an urgent meeting held in Kimberley with Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, also attended by senior officials from the National Treasury. The meeting also focused on provision of housing for local communities in need – one of the key concerns raised by...

“We have seen the worst drought, with 60% of the farms experiencing the most severe ones,” said Saul. “A negative impact of the drought is that it was beginning to affect farm workers, who are losing jobs.

“In this province, agriculture is the biggest employer.”

Welcoming the government declaration, Agri SA spokesperson Christo van der Rheede said: “We are very happy that government has declared the province a disaster area.

“It is a little too late because farmers who are playing an important role in ensuring food security in the country have been suffering for the past four years.

“Due to struggling to repay loans and being unable to pay workers, we trust that the declaration will also translate into financial aid for farmers.”

On housing, Saul said Sisulu has resolved “to prioritise the province” by making a massive injection in the building of more low-cost houses.

“Very few RDP houses have been built for communities in the Northern Cape in the past 25 years due to low budgets.

“Minister Sisulu has told us that she wants the Northern Cape to become a catalytic province for housing by involving the Housing Development Agency.

“She has made a monetary commitment to us.

“It is something that will see a massive shift from the status quo,” Saul said.

Meanwhile, thousands of ANC supporters are today expected to throng into the Tafel Lager Park stadium in Kimberley for the January 8 Statement, to be delivered by Ramaphosa.

Organisers were yesterday putting the final touches – giant screens, a stage and sound check – at the stadium, with ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte conducting an inspection.

