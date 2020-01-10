Government 10.1.2020 09:34 pm

No schism between Mabuza and me over Eskom – Ramaphosa

News24 Wire
No schism between Mabuza and me over Eskom – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to supporters and commuters at Kimberly Taxi Rank, 9 January 2019, after his walk about before the the rally on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘South Africans should be concerned, they should be worried about the status of Eskom,’ Ramaphosa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended comments made by his deputy, David Mabuza, on Thursday, saying they were one on the issue of Eskom.

“There is no schism in what Deputy President David Mabuza said and what the president said,” Ramaphosa told those gathered at an ANC fundraising gala dinner in Kimberley.

His comments come after Mabuza said, during a walk-about in Kimberley this week, Ramaphosa had been misled by the Eskom board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

ALSO READ: Mabuza accuses Gordhan of misleading Ramaphosa on load shedding

Ramaphosa addressed the issue on Friday evening during a keynote address at the gala dinner ahead of the party’s 108th birthday rally in Kimberley on Saturday.

The power utility has been an ongoing challenge for Ramaphosa’s government, with a bout of load shedding hitting the country over the festive season.

This after the president promised there would be no load shedding until January 13.

“South Africans should be concerned, they should be worried about the status of Eskom,” said Ramaphosa.

He reiterated a message he has often communicated that the power utility was too important to fail.

This week also saw the country’s growth forecast being cut by the World Bank due to ongoing challenges with the state entity.

“We must make sure we restore Eskom and its capability to deliver energy,” Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency announced earlier that Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza had turned in his resignation on Friday, apologising for the electricity provider’s inability to keep its commitment to keep the lights on.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair after load shedding was not avoided 10.1.2020
Ramaphosa calls for peaceful resolution of US-Iran tension 10.1.2020
Ndlozi slates Ramaphosa for ‘fake’ shock about Kimberley township 10.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition