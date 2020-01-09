Officials ‘steal R12m’ from Limpopo municipality

The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has turned to province Premier Stan Mathabatha for help on the theft of R12 million between 2018 and 2019. The municipality was also defrauded of R5.4 million last year. The municipality said the money was supposed to be its contribution in terms of the Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. “It was meant to pay municipal employees who get injured or contract diseases while in the line of duty,” the municipality said. According to insiders, officials had allegedly paid the money into an unauthorised bank account instead of the account of the Compensation Fund. The...

The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has turned to province Premier Stan Mathabatha for help on the theft of R12 million between 2018 and 2019.

The municipality was also defrauded of R5.4 million last year.

The municipality said the money was supposed to be its contribution in terms of the Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

“It was meant to pay municipal employees who get injured or contract diseases while in the line of duty,” the municipality said.

According to insiders, officials had allegedly paid the money into an unauthorised bank account instead of the account of the Compensation Fund. The municipality paid R1 million each month in 12 instalments until December.

Sekhukhune mayor Stan Ramaila apparently called a special council sitting during the festive season, where he briefed councillors about irregular payments.

Ramaila told The Citizen there was prima facie evidence that the irregular payment was the work of criminals who had infiltrated the municipality.

He also claimed municipal employees were negligent. “It is surprising that the officials who made the payments only realised the money was paid into a wrong account after 12 months.

“The cat was only let out of the bag when officials from the Compensation Fund during a recent workshop said the municipality still owed the fund R12 million.

“Heads are going to roll. We cannot fold our arms and let people do as they please. We have approached the office of the premier and of provincial treasury to help us with the expertise of forensic audits,” said Ramaila.

Last year, deputy chief finance officer Busisiwe Matjie, senior information and communications technology (ICT) officer Rupert Matabana, manager for ICT Abram Manoke, finance manager Kedibone Magagane, ICT officer Tokologo Mahudu Shadung, ICT officer Portia Tong and finance clerk Andries Makgotho were all suspended on suspicion of having stolen R5.4 million.

