Government 9.1.2020 06:30 am

Officials ‘steal R12m’ from Limpopo municipality

Alex Matlala
Sekhukhune Mayor Stan Ramaila. Picture: Twitter

Officials had allegedly paid the R1m a month for 12 months into an unauthorised bank account instead of the account of the Compensation Fund.

The Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo has turned to province Premier Stan Mathabatha for help on the theft of R12 million between 2018 and 2019. The municipality was also defrauded of R5.4 million last year. The municipality said the money was supposed to be its contribution in terms of the Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. “It was meant to pay municipal employees who get injured or contract diseases while in the line of duty,” the municipality said. According to insiders, officials had allegedly paid the money into an unauthorised bank account instead of the account of the Compensation Fund. The...
