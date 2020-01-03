Government 3.1.2020 10:05 pm

Govt alarmed by escalating tension in Iraq, calls for calm

News24 Wire
Govt alarmed by escalating tension in Iraq, calls for calm

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Henk Kruger / ANA / African News Agency

‘South Africa emphasises its principled view that conflicts should be resolved through political dialogue rather than resorting to the use of force.’

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor called for calm in the wake of a US airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

In a statement on Friday, her department said the South African government was alarmed by the escalating tension in Iraq, which has far-reaching ramifications for the Middle East as well as international peace and security.

“It is crucial for all sides to remain calm and desist from taking any further action that will exacerbate the already fragile situation,” said Pandor.

“South Africa emphasises its principled view that conflicts should be resolved through political dialogue rather than resorting to the use of force.”

Department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said South Africa had reaffirmed the statement of the UN Security Council last month in which its members “called for maximum restraint and urged all to refrain from violence or the destruction of critical infrastructure”.

He added South Africa reiterated the council’s support for the “independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and prosperity of Iraq”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US to send more troops to Mideast as Iran vows to avenge general’s killing 3.1.2020
Iran vows revenge after US kills top general in Baghdad strike 3.1.2020
Trump expects Iraq to ‘use its forces’ to protect US embassy in Baghdad 31.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


today in print

Read Today's edition