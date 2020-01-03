Government 3.1.2020 05:08 pm

Mbalula calls for vigilance after 7 killed in KZN taxi accident

News24 Wire
Mbalula calls for vigilance after 7 killed in KZN taxi accident

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mbalula will announce the final statistics on road fatalities on January 23.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula urged road users on Friday to remain vigilant as the festive season comes to an end.

This after seven people were killed in a minibus taxi crash in KwaZulu-Natal earlier in the day.

“The six women and one man who died in that collision were among 22 people travelling in a Toyota Quantum. While investigations into the cause of the crash are yet to conclude, initial reports suggest the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll down an embankment,” Mbalula said in a statement.

The taxi was travelling on the R102 between Umhlali and Salt Rock in Durban.

Mbalula sent his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured “a full and swift recovery”.

“[I] urge those who will be returning home in the coming days to travel safely and arrive alive.”

Mbalula will announce the final statistics on road fatalities on January 23.

By Christmas Eve, he confirmed, 589 people had lost their lives on the roads since the beginning of the festive season. This included 489 fatal crashes.

At the time, Mbalula said pedestrians topped the list of those who were killed followed by passengers, drivers and cyclists.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbalula accuses Cricket SA of taking transformation back by employing Protea legends 2.1.2020
Mbalula rewards those who survived December… by following them on Twitter 2.1.2020
Gauteng roads MEC increases impounding fee, expands capacity of seven more depots 23.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


today in print

Read Today's edition