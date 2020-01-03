 
 
Government 3.1.2020 06:00 am

Ramaphosa’s 2020 juggling act: ANC or SA?

Brian Sokutu
President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will be expected to balance party issues and what is in the national interest when he speaks at the party’s upcoming 108th anniversary, an expert says.

Leading an ANC that has not fully recovered from the impact of Jacob Zuma-era factionalism, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to push for party unity, while also addressing the country’s socioeconomic challenges, when addressing the ANC 108th anniversary and January 8 Statement in Kimberley next weekend. Commenting on the upcoming event that will see tens of thousands of ANC supporters descend on the Northern Cape – one of the country’s most impoverished provinces – University of South Africa’s professor of international politics Karina van Wyk said Ramaphosa would be expected to do “a balancing act between party issues and what...
