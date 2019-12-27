Gupta passport applications ‘locked in a safe’

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed the news of the applications on Wednesday, saying the applications of the two Gupta family members who had taken a chance to reapply for South African passports were now locked up in a safe, as per his request.

Motsoaledi also said the Guptas were still South African citizens because they were yet to renounce their citizenship.

“Yes, I can confirm that there are two applications from Gupta family members for passports. It’s not clear to us whether they’re renewing but the fact is there are applications for passports for the Guptas. We have not made any decision, we have just locked them up in a safe. I don’t think we’re going to process them because there are too many issues outstanding with the Guptas,” he said.

Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza told The Citizen he was not in a position to comment on the family’s primary citizenship (being India) and why they could not travel with those passports instead “because each country functions within its own law jurisdictions”.

According to immigration website immihelp.com “the constitution of India does not allow dual citizenship”. Instead they are granted an overseas citizenship of India document which allows for a “lifelong visa to India, exemption from reporting to the police authorities for any length of stay in India”.

However, they will not be able to get an Indian passport, nor do they have voting rights or the right to gain employment in government.

The applications come at the same time the department of justice is attempting to get Gupta family members involved in state capture extradited back to SA from the United Arab Emirates.

Last week, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said during the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption in Abu Dhabi that his department was committed to bringing to book individuals guilty of corruption, particularly relating to state capture.

The Gupta family’s 14-seater private jet was already reportedly for sale in September for R440 million after being seized by Canada’s export credit agency after defaulting on debt.

The Gupta brothers, who have denied wrongdoing, are believed to be in Dubai where they own property and businesses.

They are accused of using connections with former president Jacob Zuma to win contracts and misappropriate state assets.

The US in October prohibited US citizens from engaging in financial transactions with them or entities they control.

– Additional reporting by Reuters

