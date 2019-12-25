Gupta family members reapply for South African passports

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that two Gupta family family members have reapplied for South African passports.

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday, the minister said the applications had been locked up in a safe for safety reasons.

He said it was unlikely that their applications would be granted due to “too many issues” around the family.

He said: “Yes I can confirm that there are two applications from Gupta family members for passports. It’s not clear to us whether they’re renewing but the fact is there are applications for passports for the Guptas. We have not made any decision, we have just locked them up in a safe for safety. I don’t think we’re going to process them because there are too many issues outstanding with the Guptas.”

Addressing the 8th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Uncac in Abu Dhabi, last week, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa was committed to bringing to book those guilty of corruption – particularly relating to state capture.

He said South Africa entered into bilateral extradition treaties with 18 countries and agreements relating to MLA with 13 countries.

“To this end, we have recently concluded mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties with the state parties of Uncac.”

India and the UAE are state parties to Uncac.

“The South African government has already approached a number of countries for mutual legal assistance and/or extradition agreements to have those suspected of state capture to face charges in South Africa,” Lamola said.

“In practice, it should not be possible for any country who states that it is serious about fighting corruption to reject mutual legal assistance and/or extradition requests solely on the grounds of non-material technical or formal deficiencies.”

Lamola called on all member states of the Uncac to “make every effort to intensify collaboration with each other to investigate, repatriate assets and to extradite fugitives”.

“The fight against crime and corruption has become a transnational phenomenon and cannot, therefore, be confined to national borders.

“As parties to [Uncac], we should negate and eradicate impunity by working together to ensure that we are not co-perpetrators of crimes ourselves, it is our duty to ensure the criminals do not feel safe in our beloved countries.”

He said a failure to repatriate assets and extradite suspects will undermine efforts to address the scourges of corruption and inequality.

“Various jurisdictions have illustrated a tangible appreciation toward South Africa’s constitutional commitment to maintain the rule of law,” he said.

“We appeal to all those who we have approached and may still be approaching to cooperate and assist us. It would be a travesty of justice if [countries] decide to stand by and watch as our stolen assets are laundered through their financial systems whilst our economy is on a brink of collapse with dire consequences for our population.”

Additional reporting, News24 Wire

