 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 23.12.2019 06:06 am

Agri SA backs a land fund

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Agri SA backs a land fund

Image: iStock

The external experts have been appraising government’s land reform process, with a focus on policy, legislation, frameworks and institutional arrangements.

While almost all recommendations made by the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture (PAPLRA) have been accepted by government, Cabinet found some not feasible to implement, according to Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza. The panel comprising land and agriculture professionals, chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati, presented a set of recommendations to Cabinet in July. Addressing a media briefing in Tshwane yesterday, Didiza said many departments “noted that some of the issues raised or reflected upon by the advisory panel were matters already being addressed”. She explained: “In large measure, the recommendations were seen as...
Related Stories
Govt must work with farmers on land reform – experts 4.12.2019
Rushing land reform could just stall it, warns NGO 25.11.2019
Ramaphosa speaks on Eskom’s challenges and the hunt for the corrupt 14.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.