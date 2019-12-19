Government 19.12.2019 01:21 pm

We’re in talks with mobile operators for cheaper data – Ndabeni-Abrahams

Gopolang Moloko
We’re in talks with mobile operators for cheaper data – Ndabeni-Abrahams

Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams | Image: Twitter /@TVwithThinus

Following a long-running inquiry into the prices of data, the Competition Commission demanded immediate reductions on tariff levels, especially on monthly bundles.

In announcing the department of communications and digital technologies’ portfolio changes and capacity, Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the department was in consultation with cellular networks to mediate an amicable way forward to accommodate consumers regarding data prices.

Government was in talks with mobile operators to ensure that all parties came together for the benefit of all citizens in ensuring reduced data prices. She said the key to driving a digitally transformed society was to ensure that costs to communicate were reduced and the department was engaging with mobile operators to make sure consumers “get cheaper data costs”.

“As the department, we want to find the best ways to work with mobile operators. This, we do without interfering with the work of regulators” such as ICASA and the Competition Commission.

“We want to make sure that we bring together the parties for the benefit of the citizens.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the department was also focused on fast-tracking the rollout of digital migration.

In December, the Competition Commission found that certain cellphone giants were ripping off data customers – badly.

Following a long-running inquiry into the prices of data, the Competition Commission demanded immediate reductions on tariff levels, especially on monthly bundles, which could afford to be reduced.

MTN has clearly stated that it would oppose the Competition Commission’s recommendations of lowering data prices.

The commission said Vodacom and MTN could face prosecution if they did not agree to lower data prices in the next month.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Beware of forcing pricing on business 4.12.2019
That long-lasting arrogance – Tbo Touch rails against cellphone giants 3.12.2019
Vodacom defends its data prices, suggests spectrum is still the problem 3.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about


today in print

Read Today's edition