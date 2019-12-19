 
 
Government 19.12.2019 06:10 am

Financial stability key for Joburg metro success – MMC Matongo

Eric Naki and Sinesipho Schreiber
Skyline view of Johannesburg. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Attracting investment to the city would be top of the list as that is the best way to create jobs, Jolidee Matongo said.

The newly appointed City of Joburg member of the mayoral committee for finance, Jolidee Matongo, has vowed to prioritise the city’s financial stability, economic growth and job creation. Yesterday Matongo made no promises, but stressed that attracting investment to the city would be top of the list as that was the best way to create jobs. According to a preliminary report, he said the city was losing R300 million revenue monthly because several businesses were paying residential rates instead of business rates on properties. “We are going to ensure that ratepayers are categorised and billed correctly. “A lot of people...
