Government 17.12.2019 06:00 am

Mkhwebane sinks ever deeper into the mire

Sipho Mabena
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at the Public Protector's House, 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Calls for the public protector’s head to roll are intensifying after a whistleblower’s allegations that she tampered with the Vrede dairy farm provisional report.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s protest that she never fiddled with her predecessor’s Vrede dairy farm provisional report was inexplicable, considering she failed to explain why she changed some of its remedial actions. This criticism came from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), in the wake of allegations of serious misconduct by a whistleblower from her office in a sworn statement under the Protected Disclosures Act. Mkhwebane has hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons since taking over from her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, with experts saying the latest allegations that she ordered changes to the...
