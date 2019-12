This as the department of state security recently complained about many government officials, particularly those in state-owned enterprises, who refused to be vetted. The problem was prevalent particularly at Eskom. Makhura said he would never hire officials who failed the vetting process. “I don’t employ someone who failed security clearance. When they say no – then I won’t employ you,” Makhura said. Makhura said he had fired three heads of departments for various reasons during his first term of office. Although former MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu resigned, it is understood that she quit after being pressured by Makhura to...

This as the department of state security recently complained about many government officials, particularly those in state-owned enterprises, who refused to be vetted.

The problem was prevalent particularly at Eskom.

Makhura said he would never hire officials who failed the vetting process.

“I don’t employ someone who failed security clearance. When they say no – then I won’t employ you,” Makhura said.

Makhura said he had fired three heads of departments for various reasons during his first term of office.

Although former MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu resigned, it is understood that she quit after being pressured by Makhura to go, otherwise he would have fired her.

The MEC and her senior department officials were blamed for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

However, Makhura stressed he would never dismiss an official simply for not being on good terms with him.

He said vetting applied at all levels in the province as “part of ensuring that we deal with corruption decisively”.

“This included those in the supply chain management tasked with procurement because they were the ones who dealt with government tenders. They were strictly vetted before being appointed.”

He said the lifestyles of government employees were also being monitored and if there was suspicion that someone was living beyond their income, an investigation would be instituted.

The state security department attributed the killing of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana to failure by departments to implement vetting recommendations.

It said although it was recommended that the student’s killer not be hired because he had a criminal record, the Post Office nevertheless used its internal process to hire him.

The department asked parliament to ensure that security vetting was followed by state organs.

