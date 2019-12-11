Alexandra families get title deeds back

Gauteng Premier David Makhura yesterday handed over 100 title deeds to families in Alexandra illegally dispossessed of land during apartheid, after an almost 10-year dispute following a claim that was dismissed by the Land Claims Commission.

Alexandra Property Owner’s Rights chairperson Vakele Richard Mbalukwana said they had worked tirelessly for the restitution of freehold land confiscated by the apartheid regime in 1968 in Alexandra.

“We call on the premier and the council to expedite and finalise all Alex title deeds without further delay,” he added.

The Free Market Foundation (FMF) said it was delighted that the first batch of title deeds had been presented to the rightful owners after many years of heroic activism for land restitution by township property claimants.

FMF executive director Leon Louw said: “It is an achievement to be celebrated by all South Africans.

“Without full, secure and unambiguous ownership of all land occupied by black South Africans, the repeal of the nefarious 1913 Natives Land Act is a fraudulent myth.”

At this stage, about 100 title deeds have been registered and about 200 more are being processed. Others will follow.

