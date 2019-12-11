 
 
Government 11.12.2019 06:15 am

Unions plan to fight civil servants wage freeze

Eric Naki
Nehawu members. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Nehawu has vowed to vehemently reject wage freezes and accused Treasury of wasting the money in state coffers by bailing out SOEs.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu may be facing the first major battle in his new deployment to the national Cabinet as public sector unions intend to fight his plan to freeze civil servants’ wages. A political expert has, however, said that if the process was implemented carefully and excluded low-income earners in government, the plan could take some pressure off the public purse. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga added that for the government to be cutting frills and unnecessary expenditure indicated that it has sympathy with the majority of people who are struggling to get by in the...
