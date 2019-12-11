 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 11.12.2019 06:00 am

Eskom is barely hanging on … and it looks like a long way back

Amanda Watson
PREMIUM!
Eskom is barely hanging on … and it looks like a long way back

Load shedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Eskom bosses today with two of the power utility’s units down, others flooded and 13 mothballed.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to meet with Eskom’s leadership today after cutting his gallivant to Egypt short, it’s likely rolling blackouts could be here until at least the end of the year, an energy expert predicted yesterday. And as long as the blackouts continue, so too does the confusion over who and where the cuts will land, with 278 municipalities each having their own system depending on when and if they are load shed by Eskom. Johannesburg’s City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the city’s system was not cast in stone. “For example, City Power normally makes Stage...
Related Stories
Cape Town seeks court permission to buy electricity directly from IPPs 10.12.2019
Unpopular decisions must be made to fix ailing SOEs – Mabuza 10.12.2019
Police helplines, ATMs, public services take strain during load shedding 10.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.