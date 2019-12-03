 
 
Government 3.12.2019 06:05 am

Minister’s task team to probe sexual harassment in military

Anastasi Mokgobu
Minister’s task team to probe sexual harassment in military

SANDF. File Image.

In November, it was reported that there were at least 41 sexual assault-related cases that have been reported in just the past 18 months.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says it is necessary to establish an external task team that will assist victims of sexual harassment in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to open up without feeling intimidated. The minister is concerned about the high number of incidents that are not reported, given the nature of the military command and control structure. Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking at the launch of the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) in Pretoria yesterday. The task team was established after the United Nations (UN) threatened the expulsion of SA peacekeeping troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo...
