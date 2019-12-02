SA’s ARV programme ‘on track’, says Mabuza

With more than 4.5 million people on antiretrovirals (ARVs), South Africa’s HIV/Aids treatment programme is the biggest in the world, Deputy President David Mabuza said yesterday.

Government contributed 80% of the resources, he told a gathering marking World Aids Day in the North West, and the ARV treatment programme had increased life expectancy and lowered mother-to-child HIV transmission.

“Millions who previously had no hope of sustained quality of life now live longer.” He added that community action was “an important pillar in making change happen”.

“If any of us doubted the power of community action, look no further than Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. This community was able to achieve what no other community in South Africa or on the African continent has achieved so far in our fight against the epidemic.

“In Eshowe, 94% of people diagnosed are on ARV treatment and 95% of those are virally suppressed, which greatly decreases transmission.

Eshowe exceeded the 90-90-90 target set in 2014 by the UN programme. Most of our districts have reached the first 90 of the UN’s 90-90-90 target.”

