Eskom suspends planned power cuts in Mangaung Metro

Eskom announced on Friday that it had suspended its plan to cut power to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

This followed a meeting with the Free State MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Skully Thembeni Nxangisa, which was held on Thursday “and a meeting held earlier today, [in which] Eskom and Centlec have reached a payment agreement”.

“Therefore, we will not be continuing with planned interruptions.”

The power cuts would have impacted Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Dewetsdorp, Wepener and Van Stadensrus.

#ESKOMFREESTATE #MEDIASTATEMENT : ESKOM SUSPENDS PLANNED ELECTRICITY SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS TO

MANGAUNG METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY pic.twitter.com/miG5tEzmxt — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 29, 2019

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: DA wants ‘urgency’ from Dlamini-Zuma on power cuts in the ‘fiefdom of Magashule’