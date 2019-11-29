Eskom suspends planned power cuts in Mangaung Metro

Eskom announced on Friday that it had suspended its plan to cut power to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.
This followed a meeting with the Free State MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Skully Thembeni Nxangisa, which was held on Thursday “and a meeting held earlier today, [in which] Eskom and Centlec have reached a payment agreement”.
“Therefore, we will not be continuing with planned interruptions.”
The power cuts would have impacted Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Dewetsdorp, Wepener and Van Stadensrus.
#ESKOMFREESTATE #MEDIASTATEMENT : ESKOM SUSPENDS PLANNED ELECTRICITY SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS TO
MANGAUNG METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY pic.twitter.com/miG5tEzmxt
(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)
