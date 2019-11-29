Government 29.11.2019 02:56 pm

Eskom suspends planned power cuts in Mangaung Metro

The power cuts would have impacted Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Dewetsdorp, Wepener, and Van Stadensrus. 

Eskom announced on Friday that it had suspended its plan to cut power to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

This followed a meeting with the Free State MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Skully Thembeni Nxangisa, which was held on Thursday “and a meeting held earlier today, [in which] Eskom and Centlec have reached a payment agreement”.

“Therefore, we will not be continuing with planned interruptions.”

