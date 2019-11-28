EFF, ANC take legal action over no confidence motions against Tshwane mayor

The EFF and ANC have both turned to their lawyers as they anticipate their motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa would be disallowed.

The two parties’ lawyers sent letters to Speaker Katlego Mathebe during Thursday’s council sitting, where they were prepared to remove Mokgalapa from his seat. But should their motions not go ahead as planned, they would approach the courts, the parties said.

It was anticipated that Mokgalapa would be voted out since the two parties tabled the same motion against the mayor. The opposition party announced earlier that they would support the EFF.

But the EFF were verbally informed that their upcoming motion would be dismissed.

The party’s lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys and Conveyancers, said in the letter that the party did not flout any rules.

“Our client informs us that you as Speaker have verbally informed them that the motion tabled is not compliant with the City of Tshwane rules, orders and by-laws 2012. According to these rules and orders, the only basis a Speaker can disallow a motion is based on section 19 of these rules.”

The two parties said should the motions be dismissed, they would approach the court on an urgent basis and the speaker would be liable for legal costs incurred.

Mokgalapa had taken special leave after being involved in a leaked sex audio, purportedly with his transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. The pair were also heard gossiping and mocking other DA members.

His special leave was however cancelled at council on Thursday as proper procedures were not followed in his leave application. The mayor would have to reapply for leave and for a shorter duration.

