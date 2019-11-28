Avoiding water disaster will cost us R900bn – Lindiwe Sisulu

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu launched the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR) on Thursday.

The department has calculated that it will need R900 billion in the next decade to implement the plan.

According to the ministerial advisory committee’s Trevor Balzer, there’s already R565 billion that will be flowing into the department’s coffers, which means there’s a shortfall of R333 billion that will need to be raised. According to Sisulu, Treasury, as well as various investors, will be approached for funding.

She added, however, that she didn’t have high hopes for the former, as “Treasury does not view us in good light”.

The minister painted a bleak picture of South Africa’s water situation, saying that the country doesn’t have enough water to match its population growth and industrial needs.

She puts the total of South Africans sitting without access to basic water and sanitation at a whopping three million. This, she added, had a disastrous effect on the economy, not to mention the quality of life of these citizens.

The master plan aims to reduce non-revenue water and water losses in all municipalities to below 15% by 2030.

This, according to Sisulu, would require ethical leadership, commitment, and professionalism.

The plan involves the Vaal Dam Project, which will put highly skilled experts and government officials to work.

