WATCH LIVE: Joburg elects new mayor

A vote to elect a new Johannesburg mayor is currently taking place, following Herman Mashaba’s resignation in October and departure on Wednesday.

Mashaba was elected the economic hub’s mayor in 2016.

The DA announced Funzela Ngobeni as its nominee. The EFF, with 30 seats, announced that it would nominate Musa Novela for the top position. Assuming that all its councillors vote for Novela, it’s highly unlikely that the ANC will not emerge victorious in the event that they choose not to install the IFP’s Bonginkosi Dlamini.

The ANC announced their mayoral candidate on Thursday morning, electing regional chairperson councillor Geoff Makhubo.

Mashaba opened a criminal case of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering on December 10 last year, after a report implicating Makhubo and former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.

Watch the council sitting below:

The Citizen will also be updating you with reports throughout the course of today.

