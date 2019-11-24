City of Tshwane to probe corruption allegations over Hammanskraal water supply

The City of Tshwane promised to launch investigations into allegations about officials soliciting bribes in the drought stricken Hammanskraal.

The City was reacting to allegations tabled by members of the ANC Youth League, who claimed some workers are demanding bribes from service providers for them to be outsourced by the City.

The DA’s Abel Tau requested acting city manager, Moeketsi Ntsimane, to direct the Forensic and Investigation Services Division to probe the alleged corruption.

“As an administration that promotes openness and honesty, it is imperative that we get to the bottom of these allegations of corruption, without fear or favour. If these claims are found to be true, the corrupt individuals will face the wrath of the law”, said Tau.

Tau called on residents to be on the look-out for unscrupulous people driving around in water tankers selling water in the area.

“The City would like to put it on record that we are not charging anyone for water that we are providing through the water tankers.

“No consumer is supposed to pay any amount of money to anyone who is contracted to the City to provide water in the area.”

Customers are advised to contact the local City’s regional offices should they be approached or spot a driver of a water tanker selling water.

