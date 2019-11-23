Government 23.11.2019 01:59 pm

Dutch government to invest R300m in Khayelitsha transport

An overloaded train to Khayelitsha, with some passengers sitting on the roof of the train. Picture: Bheki Radebe.

As well as new bus stops and stations in Khayelitsha, facilities in Nolungile, Vuyani, and Nyanga will be improved.

The City of Cape Town’s transport directorate will receive R300 million in grant funding from the government of the Netherlands over the next five to ten years, to improve public transport for commuters from two of the city’s townships, Khayelitsha and Nyanga.

An agreement was been signed on Thursday called the Orio Project, a collaboration between the Dutch government and the City, and will see the rollout of MyCiTi bus service between Khayelitsha and Wynberg and Claremont.

“The importance of this funding from the Dutch Government cannot be overstated in times of economic hardship and where municipalities are forced to do more with less,” said the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a statement.

According to the statement, the project dates back to 2012.

It will involve new bus stops and stations in Khayelitsha, as well as the improvement of ones in Nolungile, Vuyani, and Nyanga.

