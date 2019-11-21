amaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu to get special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for His Majesty, the Presidency has announced.

The king’s funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy on Friday, 29 November 2019, when the king will be laid to rest.

“The National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country from Monday, 25 November 2019 until the evening of Friday, 29 November 2019,” a statement read.

“His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

“He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

“President Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Kumkani Zwelonke as an outstanding leader who had served his people with selfless dedication.”

