Ba-Phalaborwa municipality’s irregular payments face further probe

A matter involving the Ba-Phalaborwa municipal manager and four directors who allegedly irregularly paid two consulting companies more than R1 million a month before their official appointment, has been escalated to the municipal public accounts committee (MPac) for further investigation.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Jonas Mahesu, said the matter jolted council this week, where a decision was taken to escalate the matter to MPac.

The irregular payment was allegedly first realised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who demanded answers from the political municipal team, which constitutes mayor, speaker and the chief whip.

But the team opted to call a special council sitting to deal with the matter.

The EFF has vowed to report the matter to the police.

EFF councillor in the municipality, Pontsho Mashumu, said yesterday his party wanted all those who appended their signatures to pay the companies to face the full might of the law.

According to documents seen by The Citizen, two consulting companies were paid more than R1.4 million to revamp the Namakgale Stadium and to build culverts in the Makhushane and Lilekane areas.

