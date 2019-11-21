 
 
Government 21.11.2019 06:30 am

Ba-Phalaborwa municipality probes tender scandal allegations

Alex Matlala
Ba-Phalaborwa municipality probes tender scandal allegations

Ba-Phalaborwa municipality. Picture: Facebook

Municipal manager Maite Moakamela and four directors allegedly paid two construction companies more than R1 million a month before they even had a tender.

The Ba-Phalaborwa municipality in Limpopo is probing allegations that its municipal manager Maite Moakamela and four directors paid two construction companies more than R1 million a month before the companies were officially contracted for two tenders. Documents in possession of The Citizen show that the municipality paid two companies R930,000 and R499,000 respectively. The money was paid in June this year while the tenders were only awarded the following month. The municipality is also investigating allegations that the two companies were appointed without any service level agreement. One of the companies was contracted to install storm water culverts in Mashishimale,...


