Greater Tzaneen municipal manager suspended

The Greater Tzaneen municipality in Limpopo has suspended its municipal manager following weeks of drama that gave rise to several protest marches and council disruptions.

Serapelo Matlala was suspended during a special council sitting on Tuesday.

He had earlier been given seven working days to respond to council with reasons why he should not be suspended.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Nevil Ndlala, said Matlala was placed on a precautionary suspension pending an investigation into the Mulati Access Road and Codesa to Hani Street projects.

The two projects were awarded to one service provider, Bruce Mhlaba of Tshiamiso Trading 135.

The projects were later terminated, owing to protracted contractual disputes between the council and the contractor.

“The council has delegated mayor Maripe Mangena to appoint an independent investigator within seven days to conduct an investigation into the two projects,” said Ndlala.

“The investigator is expected to compile a report for the council within 30 days.

“We have appointed the current chief financial officer, Palesa Makhubela, to act as municipal manager while investigations unfold.”

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union, which has been calling for the manager’s suspension, was delighted about the council’s decision and said this was the right step in the right direction.

