WATCH: ‘Non-officials’ allegedly smoke and drink in KZN state vehicle

A video clip has surfaced in which a vehicle with the branding of the KwaZulu-Natal department of arts and culture and a state number plate is seen being driven around in an area believed to be in Durban on what seems to be a joyride.

An unidentified person, whom it is assumed took the video from a vehicle following the state one, is heard saying the registration of the vehicle is KZN 82187 and that the passengers in the department’s vehicle are supposedly not state officials, “they are not even wearing official clothing” and that the vehicle is being driven around with both its sliding doors open.

The narrator adds that the occupants of the vehicle are drinking alcohol, and in the last few seconds of the video, one of the passengers is seen with what appears to be a cigarette in their mouth.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province, the video was taken last Saturday, November 9.

The party, which sent out the video in a statement on Thursday, said the video of the “apparent joyride” had been circulating on social media.

The DA’s member of the provincial legislature, Bradley Singh, said the party on Thursday submitted a written parliamentary question to KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela on the alleged misuse of a state vehicle.

Singh said the vehicle in question was a VW Eco Caddy.

“The DA regards this incident as an utter disgrace. It appears that the vehicle is being used as a taxi, while the occupants don’t seem to have a care in the world about the fact that what they are doing is illegal and also endangering the lives of other motorists.

“We expect the MEC to launch an immediate probe,” Singh said.

Singh added that the DA expected the MEC to confirm whether the department was aware of the incident and whether it will be investigated.

The Citizen sent a media inquiry to the department’s head of communications, Lethukuthula Mtshali and this story will be updated once a response has been received.

Singh said the DA also requested the MEC to outline the department’s policy on private use of government vehicles and state whether the department’s official vehicles were monitored and logged.

“The DA will insist on answers around this reckless incident. In particular, we want to know who authorised it. It also begs the question – how many other times have the department’s vehicles been used for private purposes?”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

