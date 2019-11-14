 
 
Government 14.11.2019 06:33 am

Ten years after Zuma’s promises, Muyexe still doesn’t have water

Alex Matlala
Ten years after Zuma’s promises, Muyexe still doesn’t have water

Dry tap. Picture: AFP / File / Peter PARKS

The Mopani district municipality is close to completing some of the bulk water supply projects, a spokesperson said.

More than 10 years since former president Jacob Zuma promised to unleash optimum government resources to develop Limpopo’s Muyexe village, clean running water still remains a pipe dream for communities in this area. Soon after his inauguration on May 9, 2009, Zuma visited the small community of Muyexe – some 30km east of Giyani – where he launched the so-called Comprehensive Rural Development Programme. The initiative aimed to bring services closer to the people and change the lives of citizens through land and agrarian reform and food security. During a visit to the area last Thursday, scores of rural women...
