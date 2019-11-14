Ten years after Zuma’s promises, Muyexe still doesn’t have water

More than 10 years since former president Jacob Zuma promised to unleash optimum government resources to develop Limpopo’s Muyexe village, clean running water still remains a pipe dream for communities in this area. Soon after his inauguration on May 9, 2009, Zuma visited the small community of Muyexe – some 30km east of Giyani – where he launched the so-called Comprehensive Rural Development Programme. The initiative aimed to bring services closer to the people and change the lives of citizens through land and agrarian reform and food security. During a visit to the area last Thursday, scores of rural women...

More than 10 years since former president Jacob Zuma promised to unleash optimum government resources to develop Limpopo's Muyexe village, clean running water still remains a pipe dream for communities in this area.

Soon after his inauguration on May 9, 2009, Zuma visited the small community of Muyexe – some 30km east of Giyani – where he launched the so-called Comprehensive Rural Development Programme. The initiative aimed to bring services closer to the people and change the lives of citizens through land and agrarian reform and food security.

During a visit to the area last Thursday, scores of rural women were seen pushing wheelbarrows to fetch water from a communal tap, while others bought water from those with boreholes in their yards.

“When the president visited the village, little did we know that his visit was just a gimmick,” said resident Hlopheka Ngobeng. “He promised to build us roads, schools, clinics, flush toilets, better shelter, good recreational facilities such as sport grounds and cinemas.”

Another resident, Grace Mashele, added: “The president also promised to fund our art and agricultural projects through the department of rural development. But nothing was done.”

Yesterday the Mopani district municipality confirmed it has drilled 98 boreholes in Giyani, Tzaneen, Phalaborwa, Modjadjiskloof and Hoedspruit since last year. The municipality said only 41 are working while the rest were still to be energised by Eskom.

Last year the municipality received R84 million from the national department of water and sanitation’s drought relief fund. The money was strictly meant to drill new boreholes and refurbish old ones.

“We have also drilled three boreholes, two in Muyexe and one at the Nsami Dam. The boreholes get water periodically from the bulk water supply to feed the community,” Mopani district acting municipal spokesperson, Orders Ngobeni, said yesterday.

Ngobeni said the district was close to completing some of the bulk water supply projects, which would augment the existing water schemes.

Limpopo water woes piled up recently after a R3.5 billion presidential water project in Giyani stalled amid a contractual impasse with the service provider. The project was aimed at supplying clean running water to more than 55 villages.

