I could be costing dept even more, says MEC accused of car rental ‘scam’

Kwazi Mshengu, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education, has released a statement following a Sunday Times report accusing him of an elaborate “scam” which has led to him spending R100,000 per month of taxpayers’ money on a rented Mercedes Benz.

The report alleges that Mshengu forged a letter from a car dealership so he could rent the car instead of using a state car his predecessor made use of – a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350. The forged letter reportedly said that the car was unsafe and could kill him, and this was allegedly used a justification for the R100,000-per-month rented car.

In the statement, Mshengu makes the astonishing claim that if he were to have used a private car instead of the rented one, he would cost his department even more money.

“My car has an engine capacity of 3.5 litres. In the month of September 2019, I travelled over 8,000km, which I would have been entitled to claim from the department.

“Given the tariffs applicable and rounding off the kilometres to 8,000, it means I would have been entitled to claim from the department an amount of R154,488, which is higher than hiring a car,” he said.

He said the Sunday Times report was part of a “narrative” aiming at portraying him as “irresponsible and extravagant”.

“The narrative created that I do not want to use the department’s vehicle merely because it was used by the former MEC is nothing but a figment of imagination advanced to achieve the purpose of projecting me as an irresponsible and extravagant MEC.

“I am using most of the things that I have inherited when I assumed office. These include both offices and all the furniture in those offices. Over and above, I elected to keep 50% of the staff complement in the ministry — which I had no obligation to, as per the Ministerial Handbook.”

He also denied allegations in the report that the reason for his refusal to use his predecessor Mthandeni Dlungwane’s car was that they were political rivals.

“If it is true that I have issues with the former MEC, I would have initiated a clean sweep in the department,” he said.

“When I assumed responsibility as the MEC, I was allocated a hired car the following day. This because the department’s official car was still in legitimate use by the former MEC. When the car was officially returned to the department, I was then advised that it was not roadworthy and needed mechanical assessment.

“In the meantime, I offered to use my private car, but I was advised against this because it would cost more money for the department,” he claimed.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, are calling for Mshengu’s head and questioning why no action is being taken.

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal wants the MEC investigated for abuse of funds, while the Freedom Front Plus says President Cyril Ramaphosa must dismiss Mshengu to prove he is serious about fighting corruption.

People on social media, meanwhile, are also calling for Mshengu’s head.

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA must demonstrate his seriousness on corruption by getting rid of the KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, who thinks it is okay to spend R100 000.00 of taxpayers’ money each month on a rented Mercedes Benz. This thuggish conduct in the ANC must end. Ta! — Masehlele Maila (@solomonmaila2) November 11, 2019

#KwaziMshengu R90 000 p/m for six months of renting is equal to R540 000.With that money the department can BUY AND OWN at least 3 cars.Simple maths. — Simphiwe (@Chukxx84) November 11, 2019

Guys, how much do ordinary civil servants claim per kilometre from the State for using their own cars to do govt work? I just realized that KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, says he's entitled to claim R19 per kilometre. R19! At my workplace it's R2.50c per kilometre! pic.twitter.com/q8wG11WNxc — Sphe Dludla (@SpheDludla) November 11, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.