Spy agency DDG’s getting paid for work they’re not doing – Ayanda Dlodlo

About seven deputy director generals (DDGs) in the State Security Agency are earning salaries but not doing the work required of people in their positions.

This is according to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo who opened up about this and more in a recent interview with City Press in response to previous reports about the heightened conflict between Dlodlo and two of her senior colleagues at the SSA.

The minister said that since trying to implement her plans to restructure the SSA, she has been met with lies, gossip and challenges to her authority. Challenges that go as far as circulating rumours that Dlodlo is trying to kill one of the senior officials.

Due to the aforementioned DDGs not doing the work that was required of them, Dlodlo says that they have been “displaced ” from their roles and that other senior managers have been appointed as acting DDGs in their place. This development has since cost the state millions of rands due to the fact that the starting salary for a DDG is about R1.7 million.

“We have quite a number of DDGs in the organisation, as picked up by the Auditor-General. They are unplaced but are getting paid. They have employment and job titles but are not doing the work. And you have people at lower wage levels acting as DDGs which really does not make sense,” Dlodlo told the publication.

She touched on how this goes against the cost-cutting measures that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been advocating for.

The minister went on to explain her plans for the agency in today’s edition of the City Press before vowing to forge on with said plans despite the resistance she is being met with.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

