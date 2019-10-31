Cabinet welcomes sentences of rapists Masuku and Ninow

Cabinet has welcomed the recent sentences of two rapists and said it will send a strong message that crimes against women and children will not be tolerated.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu briefed the media on Thursday morning on the outcomes of the previous day’s Cabinet meeting.

“Cabinet welcomes the recent 20 life sentences and 758 years imprisonment sanctions handed down to the serial rapist, Bongani Lucky Masuku, as well as the life sentence handed to convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow. This sends a strong message to perpetrators that our criminal justice system will not tolerate crimes against women and children,” Mthembu said.

He said Cabinet also recognised the police’s operation O Kae Molao, which “continues to make remarkable progress in the fight against crime in Gauteng”.

“Hundreds of suspects across the province have been arrested for various crimes and these included 717 wanted suspects, 90 of whom were fugitives wanted for cases relating to gender-based violence (GBV).”

Mthembu said Cabinet was calling on all South Africans to continue their support and involvement in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities to law enforcement agencies.

“Citizens can also use the new SAPS crime-fighting app, MySAPS, to provide anonymous tip-offs, locate their nearest police station or send emergency alerts and messages. Cabinet is committed to ensuring that local communities live in safe and secure environments,” he said.

“Government remains committed to providing post-rape care for victims and encourages victims of GBV to make use of the services offered by the GBV Command Centre. The centre operates 24 hours, 365 days a year. Victims can call 0800 428 428 or send a please call me on *120*7867# or log onto the website www.gbv.org.za.”

Furthermore, Cabinet approved a National Drug Master Plan for 2019 to 2024.

It outlines strategies to combat drug and substance abuse in South Africa and follows an evaluation of the NDMP 2013-2017.

“The plan proposes seven strategic goals to combat the abuse of drugs within our communities. It also proposes dealing with the reduction of the demand for drugs, tighter control of drugs intended for therapeutic use, as well as governance, leadership and accountability of the execution of the NDMP,” Mthembu said.

