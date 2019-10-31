 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 31.10.2019 06:05 am

Pay your e-tolls, Mboweni says, in the face of stiff opposition

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
Pay your e-tolls, Mboweni says, in the face of stiff opposition

Picture: Moneyweb

Government would act with ‘complete ignorance and arrogance’ to hang on to a scheme that has clearly failed, Outa says.

The contentious e-tolls are here to stay, with critics saying the message on the future of the scheme was clear from the positions of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last week and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni yesterday. “We need to build a culture of payment, as government services can only be sustainable if all of us that can pay for services, do so,” Mboweni said in his medium-term budget policy statement yesterday. It was, however, what the finance minister told journalists ahead of his speech that gave a strong indication that the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project was going nowhere. Mboweni, who...
Related Stories
We are in big trouble, Tito’s bitter pills confirm 31.10.2019
Sorry, e-tolls are here to stay, says Mboweni 30.10.2019
The good and bad about the budget speech that Moody’s will watch 30.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.