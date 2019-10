An ANC ward councillor is under investigation after allegedly awarding government jobs to her relatives, friends and ANC card-carrying members. The councillor, Masodi Magareth Letsoalo of ward 34 in the Greater Tzaneen local municipality, is accused by her community of practising nepotism in the allocation of jobs in government community projects. This after the councillor allegedly appointed a number of her siblings and close relatives in government projects, leaving well-deserving others in the lurch. On Friday, about 1,500 angry community members of Mahlowe, Rasebalane, Khopho, Vhumeni and Longvale marched to the municipal premises to protest against what they called “the...

An ANC ward councillor is under investigation after allegedly awarding government jobs to her relatives, friends and ANC card-carrying members.

The councillor, Masodi Magareth Letsoalo of ward 34 in the Greater Tzaneen local municipality, is accused by her community of practising nepotism in the allocation of jobs in government community projects.

This after the councillor allegedly appointed a number of her siblings and close relatives in government projects, leaving well-deserving others in the lurch.

On Friday, about 1,500 angry community members of Mahlowe, Rasebalane, Khopho, Vhumeni and Longvale marched to the municipal premises to protest against what they called “the worst case of nepotism ever seen under the ANC-led government”.

“We have a sizeable number of projects in our ward. The projects are billed to change the lives of the locals for the better, but it seems that if you are not a daughter, son or a relative of the councillor, poverty would continue to be your daily experience,” said an angry community leader, Modupi Phalane, yesterday.

“The councillor is a director of Golang/Kulani project, which is funded by the national lottery. Its primary objective is to train people and prepare them for the job market,” said Phalane.

“But our investigations revealed that the councillor appointed her sister’s son, Simon Setagane, as administrator, Simon’s wife Lebo as a data capturer, Maifo Letsoalo as a chief training officer and the councilor’s younger sister, Matshidiso, as financial officer,” he explained.

Phalane said Matshidiso was appointed to the position without the right qualifications and with only a standard one (now known as Grade 3).

“Others working at the organisation are Amanda Letsoalo, Mapula Letsoalo and Justice Diale, who work either as drivers or as cleaners, while a sizeable number of other Letsoalo family members also work in government departments such as health,” he said.

Another resident, Black Letsoalo (unrelated), a community activist, echoed Phalane’sentiments.

“About 95% of people working at a project in Independent Development Trust are either relatives, pals or ANC card-carrying members of the councillor. Those who have no relation to her are her political lapdogs who do not mind doing her dirty work,” said Black.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Nevil Ndlala, said the municipality was aware of the allegations.

“We have forwarded the memorandum of grievances to the ethics committee of the municipality to investigate,” he said.

