WATCH LIVE: Tito Mboweni delivers the medium-term budget speech
Citizen reporter
South Africa Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday. PHOTO: GCIS
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is currently tabling his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) before parliament.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is currently tabling his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) before parliament.
Watch live below, courtesy of the eNCA.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.