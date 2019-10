The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Setsoto local municipality is standing its ground and opposing an attempt by the ANC in the eastern Free State municipality to hire two senior officials, including one whose matric certificate contains the wrong identity number. The DA caucus is vowing to fight the pending appointments of the directors for engineering services and corporate services. The party is questioning the validity of the former’s qualifications for these crucial positions, which are central to the delivery of public services. DA caucus leader Moses Mokhele said his party objected to the appointment of the candidate for the corporate...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Setsoto local municipality is standing its ground and opposing an attempt by the ANC in the eastern Free State municipality to hire two senior officials, including one whose matric certificate contains the wrong identity number.

The DA caucus is vowing to fight the pending appointments of the directors for engineering services and corporate services. The party is questioning the validity of the former’s qualifications for these crucial positions, which are central to the delivery of public services.

DA caucus leader Moses Mokhele said his party objected to the appointment of the candidate for the corporate services portfolio, particularly regarding the allegations of serious fraud and misrepresentation of qualifications by the candidate.

“No screening report was presented to clarify why the candidate is in possession of two ID numbers, or documents.

“The candidate lacks experience relevant for the position. Also, his matric certificate is a duplicate with a different ID number,” Mokhele said.

The party was also concerned about the other candidate for the post of director of engineering services, whom Mokhele said was recommended by the ANC, although he did not apply for the position when it was readvertised.

“We firmly believe it is unfair to other competent and qualified candidates who applied and reapplied when the position was advertised. Proceeding with this candidate could be unlawful and contrary to section 56 and 57 of the local Government: Municipal Systems Act ,” he said.

The issue surrounding the appointment of the two was discussed in a special council meeting at the council chamber in Ficksburg on Wednesday.

The DA, other opposition parties and some ANC councillors lodged objections to the corporate services applicant and queried the short-listing of the other, despite him not having applied for the post of engineering services head.

Mokhele said against the backdrop of the recent case of the alleged unlawful appointment of the municipality’s former chief financial officer, and the outstanding case of the appointment of the director of development planning and social security, the municipality could not afford to make more dubious appointments. The latter appointment was declared as unlawful by the provincial MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

“Should the ANC insist on taking this route, we will be left with no option but to write to the MEC to ask for his direct intervention.” Mokhele said.

Attempts to get comment from the municipality failed.

