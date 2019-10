A special council sitting at the Greater Tzaneen local municipality in Limpopo has demanded answers from municipal manager Serapelo Matlala as to why he should not be suspended. The council told mayor Maripe Mangena to tell Matlala to explain within seven working days. The demand comes just weeks after Matlala allegedly terminated the contracts of two road projects in Nkowankowa township and Mulati village. The projects were labour-intensive and were earmarked to stimulate local economic growth and to create temporary jobs for locals. “Yes, we can confirm that the council took a decision to seek answers from the municipal manager...

A special council sitting at the Greater Tzaneen local municipality in Limpopo has demanded answers from municipal manager Serapelo Matlala as to why he should not be suspended.

The council told mayor Maripe Mangena to tell Matlala to explain within seven working days.

The demand comes just weeks after Matlala allegedly terminated the contracts of two road projects in Nkowankowa township and Mulati village. The projects were labour-intensive and were earmarked to stimulate local economic growth and to create temporary jobs for locals.

“Yes, we can confirm that the council took a decision to seek answers from the municipal manager Mr Matlala based on the confusion created on the two road projects,” said Greater Tzaneen municipality spokesperson Nevil Ndlala yesterday.

“The council has resolved to mandate the mayor to write a letter to the municipal manager instructing him to provide reasons why he should not be put on suspension while council conducts an investigation into the Mulati access road and Codesa to Hani Street projects.

“He must respond within seven days. Council will then be convened to consider the response,” he said.

At the centre of the controversy is a spat with the service provider for the two projects, Bruce Mhlaba of Tshiamiso Trading 135.

Mhlaba has allegedly charged R52 million to tar a 5.8km gravel road and R17 million for another project. The projects are 95% and 75% complete.

