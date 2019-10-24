Ramaphosa heads to Russia for summit

Against the background of yesterday’s landing of two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack bombers at Air Force Base Waterkloof, President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a high-powered government delegation at the start of the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi today.

SA Institute for International Relations diplomatic expert professor Chris Aiden and chief executive Elizabeth Sidiropoulos say the summit signifies Russia’s desire to consolidate itself as “a centre of global influence”.

They regard the gathering, to be attended by several African heads of state, as fulfilling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy “to create a favourable environment for his country’s economy to grow and to be more competitive”.

In a paper reflecting on the Sochi encounter, they acknowledge Russia’s long association with Africa, especially during the Cold War, when it was part of the Soviet Union (USSR). It became a supporter of many national liberation struggles.

“The summit is Russia’s attempt to highlight the continent’s political importance and to provide a framework for its cooperation.”

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the summit would focus on key areas of cooperation, including forging stronger economic ties, joint projects and humanitarian.

“The summit is expected to deepen friendly relations between [Russia and Africa] at bilateral and multilateral levels, raising strategic dialogue to a qualitatively higher level, contributing to peace, security and sustainable development.”

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by ministers Naledi Pandor (international relations and cooperation), Pravin Gordhan (public enterprises), Ayanda Dlodlo (state and security) and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (communications, telecommunications and postal services).

