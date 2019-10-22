Two Russian bombers to land at Waterkloof

Two of the Russian Air Force Tu-160 Blackjack bombers will land at Waterkloof air force base in Tshwane on Wednesday morning, following the operation being delayed by 24 hours, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed in a statement.

“South Africa and Russia have strong diplomatic links that were established between both countries in 1992. Our relations are not solely built on ‘struggle politics’, but rather on fostering mutually beneficial partnerships based on common interests,” says the statement.

“The air arsenal of the [Russian Air Force] includes the Antonov-AN124, the Blackjack TU-160 and IL 62 Illusion which will land at the Waterkloof Air Base, Tshwane. There will be a media briefing and a seminar hosted by both countries in the morning.”

There is a 24 hour delay on the arrival of the Tu-160s, reportedly as a result of a technical glitch before departure. Now expected to arrive at 06:30 tomorrow morning. — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) October 22, 2019

Director at African Defence Review, Darren Olivier, noted that the operation was delayed.

“There is a 24-hour delay on the arrival of the Tu-160s, reportedly as a result of a technical glitch before departure. [They are] now expected to arrive at 6.30am tomorrow morning,” he said.

Olivier criticised the SANDF for their late announcement of the event.

“Seriously poor move from the SANDF in only announcing this a day before though. Means that many media houses may be unable to send their most apt reporters, while those based elsewhere in the country are left out. I’ve been told that the arrival date has been known for months,” he said.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays to their routes in the morning on Wednesday. The landing of the aircraft will take place at the southern point of Waterkloof Air Force base.

The landing will coincide with the beginning of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday, which President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend.

This is an opportunity to “forge closer collaboration on regional and international issues,” according to a statement from the presidency released over the weekend.

