The Hawks in Limpopo are investigating the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Greater Tzaneen municipal manager Serapelo Matlala. The investigations comes after an application by the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which requested the public protector investigate allegations that Matlala faced a criminal case of drinking and driving in 2007. He was appointed as the municipality’s manager in March last year. According to Samwu, Matlala did not disclose during the interviews that he had been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. “We are law-abiding citizens and we believe the same applies to Matlala,” said Samwu chairperson in the...

The Hawks in Limpopo are investigating the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Greater Tzaneen municipal manager Serapelo Matlala.

The investigations comes after an application by the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which requested the public protector investigate allegations that Matlala faced a criminal case of drinking and driving in 2007. He was appointed as the municipality’s manager in March last year.

According to Samwu, Matlala did not disclose during the interviews that he had been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

“We are law-abiding citizens and we believe the same applies to Matlala,” said Samwu chairperson in the municipality, Moses Malatji yesterday.

“Matlala is resident number one in the greater Tzaneen municipality.

“We, therefore, expect him to lead by example.

“But we are baffled that such a man, who poses as a role model to our children, concealed the fact that he [was charged in a criminal case].”

Malatji said Samwu had proof that Matlala did not breathe a word about his criminal charges during interviews for the position in 2017.

“Instead of appointing the second successful candidate, Obby Mkhombo, or the third, Refilwe Ramothwala, they opted to make a deal with the devil,” said Malatji. “They re-advertised the post, all in the name of giving him the job on a silver platter. To prove their argument, in March the following year they appointed Matlala because this time he disclosed his [charges].”

Samwu said this proved mayor Maripe Mangena was also “an accessory to the crime”.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Nevil Ndlala, confirmed yesterday the municipality was under investigation by the office of the public protector.

Matlala said he was not concerned by the investigation because “when I was appointed, the case you are talking about had already been scrapped.

“I know this is just a witchhunt by those harbouring malicious intentions against me.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.