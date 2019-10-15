158 Gauteng Health workers face disciplinary hearings for doing business with govt

Of the 184 Gauteng Department of Health employees identified for doing business with the government, 158 are facing disciplinary hearings.

“Gauteng Audit Services and Auditor General of South Africa conducted an audit in the 2018/19 financial year on ethics where 184 employees were identified who are doing business with the state,” said the department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

“The services rendered by these companies range from food supply, medical supplies, training and development as well as funeral services, to mention a few.”

She said post the audit, the department had started a process of engaging in writing to implicated employees, to offer them an opportunity to respond to the allegations in the audit report.

“Some of the officials indicated that they were no longer part of those businesses or the businesses were de-registered. Responding to the allegations, some employees indicated that they were doing business prior to being employed in the public service and have since resigned from these businesses.”

Some had only worked with the government for short periods and others had since resigned from their government roles, she added.

“According to the Auditor General report 2018/19, 26 employees have since been removed from the Central Suppliers Database (CSD). The remaining 158 who did not comply and cooperate have been referred to labour relations for disciplinary procedures,” said Kekana.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.