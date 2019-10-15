‘Zuma’s spy’ Thulani Dlomo has been fired, but is still AWOL

Former top State Security Agency (SSA) spy and alleged Jacob Zuma ally, Thulani Dlomo, has been sacked – but it seems he is the last to know.

Dlomo is nowhere to be found, and this is the reason for his dismissal, News24 understands.

For the last two weeks, the SSA has travelled the length and breadth of KwaZulu-Natal, where it is believed Dlomo is now based, trying to locate him so that his dismissal letter can be delivered. But no one has been able to find him to break the news that he is no longer an employee of the SSA.

The agency has been trying to keep this under wraps, fearful that Dlomo may try to flee if he knows it is after him.

Dlomo was recalled as ambassador to Japan in January this year. Prior to that posting, he headed the infamous special operations unit at the SSA.

As the former head of the unit which, among other allegedly unlawful activities, provided private bodyguards for Zuma’s allies, Dlomo is an extremely worrisome asset to those in the SSA who want to see the agency cleaned up.

The high level review panel on the SSA, put together by President Cyril Ramaphosa, described Dlomo’s former unit as a “parallel intelligence structure serving a faction of the ruling party and, in particular, the personal political interests of the sitting president of the party and country”.

SSA sources said there were concerns in the agency that Dlomo was still mobilising for Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal while being paid an SSA salary.

On Tuesday, SSA spokesperson Mava Scott confirmed that Dlomo’s dismissal letter had been written. Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that he had been fired.

Dlomo has been missing for at least eight months.

He did not return to the SSA’s headquarters in Pretoria after he was recalled from Japan, sources told News24.

The decision to fire Dlomo was apparently taken shortly after News24 reported on September 26 that he had gone AWOL.

He was fired by acting SSA director-general Loyiso Jafta.

Sources told News24 that Dlomo had not been found at any of his registered addresses, and that he was still driving a Mercedes-Benz ML belonging to the SSA.

News24 was told his lawyers had threatened the SSA with legal action when it cancelled his medical aid. They also demanded the reinstatement of his benefits.

Dlomo will also not receive a salary when the rest of the SSA gets paid on the 25th of this month. SSA sources expected this would trigger further legal action from his lawyers.

Until now, the SSA has been loath to reveal that Dlomo was fired until the letter is given to him, as officials fear that tipping him off might cause him to flee.

In 2017, Rapport and News24 revealed that Dlomo was awarded the ambassadorship by Zuma after being suspended from the SSA for alleged transgressions over his overseas travels.

