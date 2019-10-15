 
 
Government 15.10.2019 06:55 am

When will we hear Ramaphosa’s plans to save Eskom?

Amanda Watson
Eskom debt is skyrocketing.

Eskom announced a net loss after tax of R21 billion for 2018-19, up from R2.3 billion the previous year, while its debt has exceeded R440 billion.

South Africans will soon find out what government’s plans are for SA’s financial black hole, aka Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the Financial Times Africa Summit yesterday, even as the parliamentary standing committee on appropriations met Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu about Eskom as part of its oversight function. “One of the greatest challenges to our economy is the dire state of Eskom, which has huge debt, severe liquidity problems and extensive operational challenges,” Ramaphosa said. “We have embarked on a process to strengthen governance, cut costs, improve revenue collection and increase energy availability and plant performance.” Ramaphosa reiterated Eskom would...
