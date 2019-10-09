Limpopo municipalities that invested in VBS under the spotlight

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) will visit municipalities in Limpopo on Thursday and Friday to ascertain the state of service delivery in those municipalities.

“The objective of these interactions is to ascertain the impact of the investments on those municipalities, amounts invested, amounts recovered and what consequence management actions have been taken against relevant officials involved and the impact on the municipalities capacity to deliver services,” the statement read.

On the first day, the committee will interact with the Limpopo Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu to get an overview of the state of municipalities and service delivery in the entire province.

The committee will then proceed to meetings with the Mopani District and Greater Giyani Local Municipality.

In the afternoon, the committee will meet Vhembe District, Makhado and Collins Chabane local municipalities on their VBS investment.

On Friday, the committee will hold a public meeting with stakeholders, including traditional leaders, ward councillors, civic organisations and ratepayers’ associations in Thohoyandou to get first-hand experiences on the impact of the investments on overall service delivery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.